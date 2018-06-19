Down in the Dominican: Indians/Brewers June 2-18

If you thought the DSL Indians/Brewers 23-47 finish last year was bad, just wait, there’s more. Coming into Tuesday, the 2018 version of the team has rattled off a running seven game losing streak including a 12-30 run differential in the last two games (both against the DSL Red Sox). Overall, the combo squad is 3-11 and in last place in the DSL North (the Indians solo team is 7-7).

With half the team made of Brewers, however, it isn’t necessarily all the Indians prospects fault. Looking at the biggest culprit, however, Samuel Vasquez is in fact a member of the Cleveland Indians. He has made three starts, each lasting under four innings and five or more runs. In his second, he struck out two while allowing ten runs on 11 hits in three innings. This is his first season and he is only 18, so there’s obviously both time and room for improvement.

While Vasquez has been the worst, almost unilaterally, the Indians pitchers have been terrible. The one exception has been Sergio Morillo, a starting pitcher playing in his second season in the DSL. He has made two starts, allowing three hits and four walks in six innings, striking out nine. His only run allowed has been unearned. While it’s very early, he has improved his walk, strike out and hit rate already, even if you ignore things like ERA that are greatly influenced by outside factors.

The Indians only have a few hitters on the Indians/Brewers and even fewer starters with Wilfri Peralta and Nehemias Celeston being the primary ones at SS/2B and 1B/3B respectively. Both have similar lines, with decent walk numbers, but poor results overall. In general, the only real bat on the team has been Bryan Connell, who has three home runs (the rest of the team has one combined) and is the only regular slugging over .400. He is, however, a member of the Brewers and has been for three years.