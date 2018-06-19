Kyrie Irving expresses some optimism about signing long-term with Boston

If you’re a masochist like myself, you listen to 98.5 The Sports Hub and hear Felger, Mazz and others repeatedly question (with very little evidence) Kyrie Irving’s desire to sign a long term contract with the Celtics.

In this interview with the Undefeated, Irving offers up his most optimistic public comments about staying in Boston beyond the 2018-19 season:

How confident are you that you’ll be a Celtic long term? We have an incredible organization. I think we’ve positioned ourselves for the future, and we’re taking steps in the right direction. I’ve been transparent with [Celtics general manager and president of basketball operations] Danny Ainge. Transparent with the ownership of what my intentions are going into this season. And after the season, what conversations are going to be needed to have in order for us to get on the same page. What I really want, which is to bring our team, all of us together, to a championship with us all being healthy. That’s where my focus is, and when that time comes, I’ll be ready to answer.

Now, I’m willing to bet the line, “what conversations are going to be needed” is code for – don’t come at me with anything less than the $180 million.

But I’m fine with Irving asking/expecting the max. And I’m also fine with the Celtics paying it – provided Irving does not suffer another significant knee injury this season.

(h/t Celtics Blog)