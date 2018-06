Former Red Sox slugger Manny Ramirez recently went to great lengths to fly under the radar during a game at Kauffman Stadium.

Ramirez attended the Rangers-Royals game on Monday night with his son, and he apparently wanted to go unnoticed. So, he wore a hat with a logo of the MLB team we never thought we’d see on his head: The Yankees.

Manny also rocked a pair of Aviator sunglasses, with some chin strap facial hair to go along with them.

Just another case of Manny being Manny.