Pirates pitcher Steven Brault sings national anthem before game (VIDEO)

The Pittsburgh Pirates called on a familiar face to sing the national anthem before Tuesday’s game against the Brewers.

Rather than bringing in a singer or celebrity, the team elected to give that honor to someone on its payroll.

Pirates pitcher Steven Brault sang the national anthem before the game, and he did a pretty awesome job of it. Check out his performance in the video below.

The 26-year-old lefty has a 5-1 record with a 4.38 ERA so far this season, but we now know he can do a bit more than toe the rubber.