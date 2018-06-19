Report: 3 teams expected to pursue Marcus Smart

We know by now that Marcus Smart is the domino that triggers most of the Boston Celtics offseason moves. It won’t be until his situation is decided that they can really pursue other options.

The really key is what kind of interest he’ll draw on the open market. All it takes is one bid too rich for Boston’s blood to draw him away. According to Chris Mannix, there are a few possibilities for that kind of offer.

During an appearance Tuesday on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Toucher & Rich,”, NBA insider Chris Mannix talked about Smart’s looming free agency. “I think there are a lot of people out there that really like Marcus Smart,” Mannix said. ” … Sacramento is going to get in it, I think Denver, if they can move some pieces around before free agency to clear some space, which i think they will — I think they’re going to get into it. I think Indiana is a team that, depending on what happens with Thaddeus Young and his contract, I think they’re going to get in it. ” … Going after him is one thing, but offering $15 million per year is another. … He’s going to get offered some money, but I’m not sure it’s going to be an offer that Boston’s not going to be able to match.”

There are definitely some “coulds” and “maybes” in this but these teams could use Smart’s skillset. The question, as Mannix points out, is what the offer will be.

Further, “going to get in it” can just mean “Marcus Smart meets with Sacramento, they come to an agreement, and Boston matches a reasonable offer.” It could also mean Sacramento has interest but won’t tie up their cap with an offer they expect to match.

Marcus Smart is good enough to draw a lot of interest, but a lot of it could be secondary interest after teams miss out on their “plan A.”

And of course we have to consider the very real possibility that teams and agents are floating things things at this point to negotiate through the media. Tomorrow can bring very different news, so we’ll just have to wait and watch.