Report: LeBron James could be leaning towards a return to Cleveland

Every day until LeBron James makes his decision, new reports will surface about where the best player in the game will sign.

Will he stay in Cleveland? Will he join forces with rising stars Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid in Philadelphia? Houston? LA?

No one knows.

Christian Hinton of clesportstalk.com, through a source, wrote that LeBron is leaning toward staying in Cleveland. He added that James has narrowed his choices down to Cleveland and L.A, but is looking for every reason to stay in Ohio.

Hinton writes that the chance LeBron goes to LA is low, asserting that James signing with the Lakers would be the “worst case scenario”.

I know many people are wondering why he would do so, considering Cleveland’s roster and LeBron’s lack of trust in the front office.

This is where it gets fun.

Hinton wrote that “LeBron is actively searching and recruiting players to Cleveland, even more so than he did after he came back with Kevin Love.”

It’s worth mentioning that Kawhi Leonard wants out of San Antonio and reports are the Spurs won’t trade him within the Western Conference. The Cavaliers have talked to San Antonio about a possible trade just recently.

Also, Cleveland is rumored to be interested in Hornets guard Kemba Walker.

Those are two trades that would give James a reason to stay in Cleveland. The Cavs have some flexibility with Kevin Love, Larry Nance Jr. & the eighth pick in the draft. The pick could be used in a trade package, or could be used to draft somebody. Bleacher Report suggested that the Cavs are interested in Michael Porter Jr, while there are also reports that LeBron and the Cavs favor taking Collin Sexton with the eighth pick.

The LeBron sweepstakes are getting interesting, and no one knows where the four time MVP will play next season.