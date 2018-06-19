Spain vs Iran World Cup: How to watch live stream online, kickoff time, odds

Spain treated fans to the most entertaining match of the 2018 World Cup so far on Friday, going toe-to-toe with Portugal in a 3-3 draw.
It remains the highest-scoring game of the tournament so far, and had it not been for Cristiano Ronaldo singlehandedly carrying his squad with a hat trick, Spain would’ve garnered all three points.
Instead, Spain is now in desperate need of a win over a much-less-talented Iran squad, if it’s looking to win Group B. Surprisingly, Iran is actually in first place in the group, having beaten Morocco late, 1-0, via an own goal.
But we expect Spain to assert its dominance and take control of the group with a strong showing in Wednesday’s match.
Still, nothing is guaranteed in World Cup play, with the underdogs barking big-time in the tournament so far. Furthermore, it’s must-see TV every time Spain takes the pitch. With that said, here’s how fans can view the match.
When: Wednesday, 2 p.m. ET
Where: Kazan Arena (Russia)
How to watch on TV: FOX, Telemundo
How to watch online: fuboTV
Odds: Spain is currently listed as a 1/5 favorite to win the match
Prediction: Spain 2, Iran 0
