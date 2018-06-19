UFC 225 PPV Sales Better Than Originally Reported (But Still Not that Good)

The estimated pay-per-view buyrate for UFC 225 have come in, and they are better than the original, erroneous report of 150,000. But they’re still not that good. Dave Meltzer reports that the event is estimated to have sold around 250,000 PPVs (including online streaming sales).

This is actually a 100,000 increase over the first time Robert Whittaker fought Yoel Romero, which was at UFC 213 last July. This may be in part due to the inclusion of a certain former wrestler named CM Punk on the card earlier this month.

A quarter million buys is actually a good number when you break down what UFC 225 actually consisted of. The main event was changed from a title fight to non-title one due to Romero missing weight, the co-main event between Rafael dos Anjos and Colby Covington was for a fake interim belt, and no fighter on the card has really proven to be a big draw in the past. Other than Punk, who helped UFC 203 sell 450,000 in September 2016.