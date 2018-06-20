2018 NBA Draft Big Board: The Final Tiers

It feels like the Finals were yesterday, and yet draft week is already here! Having spent all season pulling my hair out to get to this final big board the only thing I can promise is that below you will find the unequivocal resource for all the 2018 NBA Draft prospects. The tiers serve as a measuring stick to where I have each prospect relative to the competition. Hope you enjoy the board as much as I enjoyed putting it together and make sure to explore each prospects draft profile, which we have linked to their name. We only have the next 15 years to come back here and review how awfully wrong I was. The only certainty is to expect the unexpected and a whole lot of blockbuster trades on Thursday night at Barclays Center!

Tier 1: ‘Hall of Fame’

Luka Doncic – NBA teams passing on the “Wonderboy” will be wondering what happened when he becomes a Hall-of-Famer.

Tier 2: ‘All-Stars Lurking’

Jaren Jackson Jr. – A very young 3-and-D big that can legitimately develop into a league leading shot blocker AND three-point shooter.

Tier 3: ‘The Maybe Superstars’

Trae Young – A divisive college superstar with underrated vision and passing skill. Defensive limitations should not affect his offensive swagger.

Tier 4: ‘Elite Talents with Question Marks’

Michael Porter Jr. – An elite offensive talent combines size and agility with a very bad back.

Tier 5: ‘Rising and Falling’

Donte DiVicenzo – Villanova’s NCAA tournament star and Championship MVP always seems to rise to the occasion.

Tier 6: ‘The Unknown Quantities’

Tier 7: ‘The Veterans’

Khyri Thomas – 3-and-D combo guard with wing potential, albeit secondary playmaker ceiling?

Tier 8: ‘Long-Term Investments’

Josh Okogie – Well-rounded shooting guard with impressive defensive and play-making potential.

For ‘best of the rest’ and all other tiers see below for the full big board: