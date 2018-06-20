6/20/18 Game Preview: New York Mets at Colorado Rockies

The New York Mets (31-39) saw their three game winning streak come to an end last night when they fell to the Colorado Rockies (35-38) 10-8. Jason Vargas buried the Mets early, giving up seven runs in 2.1 innings to put them in a hole so big that the Rockies’ horrendous bullpen couldn’t blow it (despite their best efforts). The Mets will look to get back on track as they continue their series with Colorado tonight. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 8:40 pm at Coors Field.
The Mets will send right hander Seth Lugo (2-2, 2.49 ERA) to the mound tonight. Lugo was hit hard in his last start, giving up five runs in five innings to lose to the Arizona Diamondbacks last Friday. The Rockies will counter with righty Chad Bettis (5-1, 4.65 ERA). Bettis was also beaten up in his last outing, giving up five runs in 5.2 innings against the Texas Rangers last Friday, but walked away with a victory after the Rockies won a 9-5 shootout.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- RF Brandon Nimmo
- 2B Asdrubal Cabrera
- CF Michael Conforto
- 3B Todd Frazier
- LF Dominic Smith
- 1B Wilmer Flores
- C Devin Mesoraco
- SS Jose Reyes
- SP Seth Lugo
Pre-Game Notes:
- Lugo is 1-0 with a 4.65 ERA in two appearances (one start) against the Rockies.
- Bettis is 1-0 with a 4.05 ERA in four appearances (three starts) against the Mets in his career.
- The Rockies’ bullpen continues to be dreadful, now having given up 73 runs in their last 20 games, including 13 in this series.
- Jose Reyes will draw a start at shortstop tonight, giving Amed Rosario the night off, and bat eighth.
- The Mets have sent right hander Hansel Robles to Triple-A Las Vegas after he threw 37 pitches last night in 1.2 innings of relief. Chris Flexen has been recalled to take Robles’ place on the active roster.
