Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series Season 2, Week 2 Fighter Salaries

Matt Sayles, Anthony Hernandez, Ryan Spann and Dwight Grant were the big winners last night on the second installment of the second season of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series – the four were the top earning fighters and also snagged UFC contracts.
Here are the fighter payouts, released by the Nevada Athletic Commission.
Matt Sayles: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)
Anthony Hernandez: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)
Austin Springer: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)
Ryan Spann: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)
Dwight Grant: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)
Yazan Hajeh: $5,000
Jordan Wright: $5,000
Giga Chikadze: $5,000
Emiliano Sordi: $5,000
Tyler Hill: $5,000
Comments