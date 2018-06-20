Isles Barzal takes home Calder Trophy

Mathew Barzal’s stellar rookie campaign was rewarded on Wednesday as he was awarded the Calder Trophy at the NHL Awards in Las Vegas.

Barzal is the first member of the Islanders to win the rookie of the year honors since Bryan Berard won the award in 1997 at the age of 19. Barzal was also the first Islander to be nominated for the Calder since Michael Grabner was named a finalist in 2011.

Barzal is the fifth rookie in Islanders history to win the Calder Memorial Trophy, joining the likes of Mike Bossy, Bryan Trottier and Denis Potvin.

Calder Trophy voting breakdown (voted on by PHWA) pic.twitter.com/qERq84TfdA — Sean Leahy (@Sean_Leahy) June 21, 2018

The 23-year-old had a standout season for the Islanders, leading all rookies in scoring and tying a team record set by Trottier. Barzal finished the year with 85 points (22 goals, 63 assists) and became the first rookie since Sidney Crosby in 2005-06 to score at least 20 goals and 60 assists.

Barzal also became the second rookie in NHL history to record three five-point games.

Barzal was the only member of the Islanders to be nominated for an award this season.