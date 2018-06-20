WATCH: James Harrison uses insane twist to press 300 lbs of dumbbells

Former Steelers linebacker James Harrison is 40 years old, but his workouts would push even the most prolific athlete to the brink.

Harrison is an Instagram sensation, and he’s been known to post videos of his insane workouts, often resulting in social media erupting with reactions.

That was the case recently, when he posted a video showing him pressing two 150-lb dumbbells. Here’s the twist, though: He pressed the weight with bands wrapped around the dumbbells for added resistance.

Banded DB Bench Press A post shared by James Harrison (@jhharrison92) on Jun 19, 2018 at 4:07am PDT

Harrison’s workouts can serve as inspiration to hit the gym.