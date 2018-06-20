LOOK: Cristiano Ronaldo's new goatee has fans buzzing about it

Portugal star striker Cristiano Ronaldo leads all scorers in World Cup play so far with four goals.

In fact, Portugal themselves have only scored four — all of which were tallied by Ronaldo.

He’s been dominant, and it seems that only Romelu Lukaku, and maybe Harry Kane, will be able to challenge Ronaldo for the Golden Boot.

Ronaldo, however, is the favorite to win the prestigious award, and he may be sending a message to the world — with his facial hair. He’s now sporting a goatee — which he showed off after celebrating a fourth-minute goal in Wednesday’s match.

First the celebration, then the more full GOATee look…It's almost like Cristiano is trying to get a point across… 🐐🤔 pic.twitter.com/d64UercYM0 — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) June 20, 2018

Here’s the thing about it that has people talking: Is Ronaldo trying to say that he’s the GOAT? It’s certainly possible.