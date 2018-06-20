Luis Suarez's goal lifts Uruguay, Russia to Round of 16 (VIDEO)

Uruguay star Luis Suarez gave his team exactly what they needed in Wednesday’s match against Saudi Arabia.

All his squad needed was three points to advance to the Round of 16 — which would essentially eliminate Egypt and Saudi Arabia in the process — and Suarez made sure they got exactly that.

Suarez showed how crafty he is getting free on a corner kick, then slotted the ball home when it somehow wound up at his feet in the 23rd minute of the match.

Luis Suarez taps it home! The ball lands at his feet on the corner and he taps it home to give Uruguay a 1-0 lead. pic.twitter.com/gsBC1qFq5Y — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 20, 2018

That’s why he remains one of the best finishers in the world.