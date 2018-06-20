Oilers Home Opener On October 18th

The Edmonton Oilers will start the season on the road, playing against the New Jersey Devils in Sweden on October 6th. After that, the Oilers will return home and embark on a twelve day road trip to open the season.

That means the club’s home opener won’t be until Thursday, October 18th at Rogers Place in Edmonton. The opponent that night? The Boston Bruins.

Edmonton split the regular season series with Boston a year ago, defeating the Bruins in Boston in late November before blowing a 2-0 lead and losing to the B’s in Edmonton in February.

Prior to Edmonton’s loss to Boston in February, the Oilers had won six straight games against the Bruins.

The full NHL schedule will be released tomorrow afternoon, live on NHL Network. It is expected to come out around 3:30 pm MT, but I’d keep an eye out a little earlier.