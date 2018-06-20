Pittsburgh Pirates Wake Up Call- Bucs bats silenced by rookie Peralta

In our daily Wake-Up Call, we get you ready for the day with a complete look at all things Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Pittsburgh Pirates couldn’t keep their momentum going against the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday night as once again their offense was stymied by a young pitcher.

Summoned from the minors earlier in the day, Brewers’ rookie Freddy Peralta limited the Pirates to just two hits through six innings as Milwaukee took game two of the three game set 3-2 at PNC Park.

Making his third career start, Peralta struck out seven and didn’t walk a batter.

His mound opponent, Jameson Taillon, wasn’t nearly as effective, lasting only five innings.

Jesus Aguilar hit a two-run homer in the first and added an RBI double in the third to account for all of Milwaukee’s runs.

Jordy Mercer added an RBI double in the seventh, but with two men in scoring position, pinch hitter Austin Meadows struck out to end the threat.

Starling Marte added a solo shot in the eighth, but that’s as close as the Pirates would get.

The Pirates bullpen was good as Tyler Glasnow threw a pair of scoreless frames while Edgar Santana and Kyle Crick threw a scoreless inning each.

Worried about the long ball?

Taillon has now allowed 10 homers on the season, which isn’t the worst on the team.

Chad Kuhl has allowed 12, while Ivan Nova has allowed 11.

As a pitching staff the Bucs have allowed 78 dingers on the season which isn’t bad, ranking eighth in the National League, but they seem to be coming more frequently as of late.

Something worth keeping an eye on.

Up Next

The Bucs continue their series against the division leading Brewers.

Kuhl (5-3, 3.76) gets the nod for the Bucs and he may be their best pitcher in the rotation as of late. He’s also is unbeaten against the Brewers with a 3-0 record and a 1.91 ERA.

He will be opposed by Milwaukee’s Brent Suter, (7-4, 4.30 ERA) who has pitched well as of late. He’s gone 5-1 with a 3.24 ERA in his last six starts .

The Bucs are back to a game under .500 and trail the division-leading Brewers by seven games.

Ah welp. #Pirates lose to the #Brewers tonight, 3-2. Jamo pitched 5, giving up 3. He gets the loss. The bullpen was nice. Glasnow tossed 2 scoreless. Santana and Crick each had a scoreless frame as well. The offense didn't do much tonight. Just 5 hits. Marte homered. #BUCSin280 — Pirates Breakdown (@piratebreakdown) June 20, 2018

