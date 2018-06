An unwelcome visitor invaded the pitch during Wednesday’s Spain-Iran World Cup match.

Luckily, Spain’s young star, Isco, was there to save the day.

A tiny bird made its way onto the pitch, and was just hanging out on the field. Isco calmly picked it up and ushered it off the pitch — away from danger.

Isco picked a small bird off the pitch and escorted it safely out of the sideline during the game vs Iran. #Worldcup #Spain pic.twitter.com/DxAczAFHGN — RM_DNA (@officialrm_dna) June 20, 2018

Gerard Pique also got in on the action.

What a guy.