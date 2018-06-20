The Daily Target 6/19/18

*Sorry about the delay in game recaps: Again, two babies here at Casa de Twins Target*

Last (Sunday) – Cleveland 4, Twins 1 – The Twins couldn’t put together their offense on Sunday afternoon, stranding nearly the entire team on base, making this look way worse than it probably was. Well, the stranded runners were pretty bad, but I think you know what I mean. The Twins could actually hit, just not consecutively, or with runners on base.

Twinkie Town – We need to talk more about the Eds – Just as we expected. A young outfielder, and a third baseman carrying the team.

Roster Rundown – Byron Buxton is back in Rochester, rehabbing and getting ready to come back and have people complain about his bat while he produces 2-3 wins on defense. Also, the Twins signed a buttload of draftees.