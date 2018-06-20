The Daily Target 6/20/18

Last Night: Twins 6, Boston 2 – Jose Berrios and Chris Sale matched each other, with a 2-2 game going into the 8th inning. Then, the Red Sox bullpen imploded, and the Twins scored 4 times, thanks in large part to Eduardo Escobar’s uncanny ability to hit doubles at opportune times.

Twinkie Town – Looking back, was Lance Lynn the right choice? – Reflecting on everything, Lynn’s performance and the other available options, I would say, actually yes. Lynn was probably the right choice, given the contract he received.