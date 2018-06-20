Trae Young: 'I want to do something that has never been done'

One day away from the NBA Draft, speculation continues to mount on where the top players will go and what trades will be made. Although the players cannot control their own destiny in the draft, they certainly can on the court.

One player looking to make a splash is Trae Young, who has drawn Steph Curry comparisons, but also scrutiny for his size and defensive ability. But, Young is focused on making his mark, and tomorrow begins that process.

For the record, then, Young’s vision of himself remains undiminished: “I have an extreme amount of confidence. I don’t necessarily know where I’ll be, but I want to do something that’s never been done, like I did this year in the college game … not just be another rookie, but do something that’s never been done before. “I want to lead the NBA in points and assists.”

Young’s confidence certainly has not wavered after taking the college basketball world by storm. As it stands, teams have returned that same confidence as the Knicks reportedly have the ‘hots’ for Trae Young as a talent and the Atlanta Hawks have had Young in their sights leading up to the NBA Draft.