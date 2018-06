Wednesday’s Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

College Baseball

NCAA College World Series, TD Ameritrade Park Omaha, Omaha, NE

Elimination Game

Oregon State vs. North Carolina — ESPN, 7 p.m.

FIFA World Cup

Group B, Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, Russia

Portugal vs. Morocco — Telemundo, 7:30 a.m./FS1, 8 a.m.

Group A, Rostov Arena, Rostov-On-Don, Russia

Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia — Telemundo, 10:30 a.m./Fox, 11 a.m.

Group B, Kazan Arena, Kazan, Russia

Iran vs. Spain — Telemundo, 1:30 p.m./Fox, 2 p.m.

FIFA World Cup Preview Show — FS1, 6:30 a.m.

Hoy en la Copa Mundial — Telemundo, 7 a.m.

FIFA World Cup Live — FS1, 7 a.m.

Univision Deportes Fútbol Club: Edición Mundialista — Univision Deportes, 7 a.m.

Fútbol Central — Univision Deportes, 9:50 a.m.

Un neuvo dia en la Copa Mundial — Telemundo, 10 a.m.

FIFA World Cup Today — Fox, 10 a.m.

Fútbol Central — Univision Deportes, 12:50 p.m.

Un neuvo dia en la Copa Mundial — Telemundo, 1 p.m.

FIFA World Cup Today — Fox, 1 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo: Edición Mundialista — Univision Deportes, 3:50 p.m.

Hoy en la Copa Mundial — Telemundo, 4 p.m.

FIFA World Cup Today — FS1, 4 p.m.

ESPN FC: Russia Tonight — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

The Xtra: Russia — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

FIFA World Cup Tonight — FS1, 7 p.m.

Viva el Mundial y Más — Telemundo, 7 p.m.

Univision Deportes Fútbol Club: Edición Mundialista — Univision Deportes, 7 p.m.

República Mundialista — Univision Deportes, 10 p.m.

FIFA World Cup Tonight — Fox, midnight

Contacto Deportivo: Edición Mundialista — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Golf

PGA of America

PGA Professional Championship, Bayonet and Black Horse Course, Seaside, CA

Final Round — Golf Channel, 6:30 p.m.

Asian Tour

Korea Open, Woo Jeong Hills Country Club, Cheonan, Republic of Korea

1st Round — Golf Channel, midnight

Horse Racing

Royal Ascot, Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, Bracknell Forest, United Kingdom

Day Two

The Price of Wales’s Stakes — NBCSN, 8:30 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

The Ultimate Fighter: Undefeated: Team Miocic vs. Team Cormier: Embrace It — FS1, 10 p.m.

TUF Talk — FS1, 11 p.m.

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland — NBC Sports Chicago/STO, 1 p.m.

Seattle at New York Yankees — MLB Network/Root Sports/YES, 7 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota —- NESN/Fox Sports North, 8 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay — Fox Sports Sun/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City — Fox Sports Southwest/Fox Sports Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

National League

St. Louis at Philadelphia — Fox Sports Midwest/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs — MLB Network/Spectrum SportsNet LA/WGN, 2:20 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco — Fox Sports Florida/NBC Sports Bay Area, 3:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh — Fox Sports Wisconsin/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

New York Mets at Colorado — SNY/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8:30 p.m.

Interleague

Atlanta at Toronto — Facebook, 12:30 p.m.

Detroit at Cincinnati — Fox Sports Detroit/Fox Sports Ohio, 12:30 p.m.

Oakland at San Diego — MLB Network/Fox Sports San Diego, 3:30 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington — MLB Network/MASN2/MASN, 7 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA Mock Draft — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

NBA Draft Preview 2018 — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

NBA Draft: Prospect to Pro — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

NBA Draft: On the Clock — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

NBA Draft: Future Stars — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NHL

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Gaming World Championship: European Regional Competition — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: NHL Awards Preshow — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Gaming World Championship: Canadian Regional Competition — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

NHL Awards — NBCSN/Sportsnet, 8 p.m.

NHL Gaming World Championship: United States Regional Competition — NBCSN, 10 p.m.

Softball

National Pro Fastpitch Softball

Cleveland Comets at USSSA Pride — Eleven Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews/ESPN2, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV), 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

High Noon — ESPN, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show featuring Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

SEC Storied: Courage Matters-The C.M. Newton Story — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt— ESPN2, midnight

Nación ESPN — ESPN2, midnight

Tennis

ATP Tour

Gerry Weber Open, Halle, Germany/Eastbourne Invitational, Eastbourne, United Kingdom

2nd Round — Tennis Channnel, 6 a.m.

WTA Tour

Birmingham Classic, Edgbaston Priory Club, Birmingham, United Kingdom

2nd Round — beIN Sports, 6:30 a.m.

Entertainment

Young & Hungry: Young & Downtown Gabe — Freeform, 8 p.m.

Masterchef — Fox, 8 p.m.

Navy SEALs: America’s Secret Warrriors: Urban Combat; Kill or Capture — History Channel, 8 p.m.

Young & Hungry: Young & Third Wheel — Freeform, 8:31 p.m.

The David Rubenstein Show: Peer to Peer Conversations: Robert F. Smith-Vista Equity Partners — Bloomberg, 9 p.m.

Man Fire Food: Fiery Outdoor Kitchens — Cooking Channel, 9 p.m.

Stone House Revival: 1732 Kitchen Relocation — DIY Network, 9 p.m.

Hip Hop Squares: Ronnie Ortiz vs. Tiffany Pollard — VH1, 9 p.m.

Gordon Ramsey’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back — Fox, 9 p.m.

The Originals — The CW, 9 p.m.

Ozzy and Jack’s World Detour: Kelly of the Beast — A&E, 9 p.m.

Insane Pools: Off the Deep End XL: Giant Grotto & Tranquil Temple — Animal Planet, 9 p.m.

Brother vs. Brother: Guest Rooms for the Win — HGTV, 9 p.m.

Broken Trust: Mirror in the Basement — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

Drugs, Inc.: The Fix: Ice Ice Baby — National Geographic Channel, 9 p.m.

BattleBots: Mega Fights: Robot Rodeo — Science Channel, 9 p.m.

Yellowstone: Daybreak (series premiere) — Paramount Network, 9 p.m.

The Expanse: Fallen World — Syfy, 9 p.m.

Expedition Unknown: Beyond the Limit — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.

Hip Hop Squares: Bebe Rexha vs. A$AP Ferg — VH1, 9:31 p.m.

House Hunters: Home Near Waikiki — HGTV, 10 p.m.

Brockmire: In the Cellar (season finale) — IFC, 10 p.m.

Caribbean Pirate Treasure: Mystery Wreck of Puerto Rico — Travel Channel, 10 p.m.

Code Black (The Final Days) — CBS, 10 p.m.

Reverie — NBC, 10 p.m.

The Deed: Putting Lipstick on a Pig — CNBC, 10 p.m.

SIX: Masks — History Channel, 10 p.m.

Reasonable Doubt: High-Stakes Homicide — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

Wahlburgers: OFD: Originally From Dorchester — A&E, 10:01 p.m.

House Hunters International: Brewery Expansion in Bangalore — HGTV, 10:30 p.m.

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee: June 20, 2018 — TBS, 10:30 p.m.

Caribbean Pirate Treasure: The Lost Ship of Peru’s Pirate Hunters — Travel Channel, 10:30 p.m.

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen — Bravo, 11 p.m.

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Dan Reynolds — Comedy Central, 11 p.m.

Comedy Knockout: Russian Interference — truTV, 11 p.m.

Desus & Mero: Wednesday, June 20, 2018 — Viceland, 11 p.m.

The Split — Sundance TV, 11 p.m.

The Mountain Between Us — HBO2, 11:30 p.m.

The Opposition w/ Jordan Klepper: June 20, 2018 (The Final Days) — Comedy Central, 11:31 p.m.

Jimmy Kimmel Live — ABC, 11:35 p.m.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS, 11:35 p.m.

The Late Late Show With James Corden in London — CBS, 12:37 a.m. (Thursday)

Late Night With Seth Meyers — NBC, 12:37 a.m. (Thursday)