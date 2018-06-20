Wizards do their due diligence with Eleventh Hour pre-draft workout with Jerome Robinson

Less than 36 hours before the Washington Wizards are poised to make their first draft pick since 2015, they squeezed in one last pre-draft workout. After having one individual workout with Texas A&M’s Robert Williams on Monday, Washington held another on Wednesday with Boston College’s Jerome Robinson. He was going to be in New York today for NBA Draft media day, but Robinson opted to fit in one more workout when the offer came in.

“They said they were interested and so just coming in and meeting with these guys was important I thought,” Robinson explained. “It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity so you just kind of go with it.”

The 21-year old averaged 20.7 points and 40.9 percent shooting from three in his third season with the Eagles and is considered one of the best shooters in this year’s draft. On the downside, Robinson may not be able to easily create open looks for himself because of a lack of length and explosive first step. Because he did not meet with Washington at the Combine in Chicago, which is a telling sign that the Wizards may not be super interested but just making sure they have done their homework, Robinson wanted to prove his potential value to the team.

“Just my understanding of the game,” Robinson said when asked what he wanted to accomplish from the workout. “I think that’s what is big, I think that’s what fits into the NBA seamlessly for me. Playing the right way and showing what kind of player I am is just what I go out and try to do.”

Should Robinson be drafted, which seems like a long-shot currently, he knows that he will not be coming in as a potential starter because of the dynamic backcourt already engrained in front of him. That does not stop him from thinking that he can help the team immediately, partially because he would be joining a fellow Raleigh, NC native in John Wall.

“They got two All-Star caliber players at the 1 and the 2 and I can also be a contributor with those guys as well,” Robinson commented. “It would be awesome [to play with Wall]. Another guy from Raleigh. We kind of got that same kind of grit. You’ve seen what he’s done so far and I think it would be exciting to play with.”