6/21/18 Game Preview: New York Mets at Colorado Rockies

The New York Mets (31-40) are now officially back on a losing streak. After falling 10-8 to the Colorado Rockies (36-38) on Tuesday thanks to poor starting pitching, the Mets lost again last night . . . by a score of 10-8 thanks to poor starting pitching. The Mets have now dropped two in a row and will look to salvage a series split by winning the finale this afternoon. First pitch for today’s matinee game is scheduled for 3:10 pm at Coors Field.
The Mets will send lefty Steven Matz (3-4, 3.31 ERA) to the mound tonight. Matz delivered a great performance in his last start, allowing one run in 6.2 innings to defeat the Arizona Diamondbacks last Saturday. The Rockies will counter with a left hander of their own, Kyle Freeland (6-6, 3.59 ERA). Freeland was also excellent in his last outing, allowing two runs in seven innings against the Texas Rangers last Saturday, but didn’t factor in the decision. The Rockies went on to lose that game 5-2.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- RF Brandon Nimmo
- 3B Todd Frazier
- CF Michael Conforto
- 1B Wilmer Flores
- LF Jose Bautista
- C Kevin Plawecki
- 2B Jose Reyes
- SS Amed Rosario
- SP Steven Matz
Pre-Game Notes:
- Matz faced the Rockies back on May 5th, allowing one run in six innings of work, but got a tough luck loss when the Mets didn’t score in a 2-0 loss.
- Freeland defeated the Mets back on May 6th, giving up two runs in seven innings at Citi Field to earn his second win of the season.
- With a lefty on the mound today, Dominic Smith will get the day off. Jose Bautista will start in left field and bat fifth.
- Asdrubal Cabrera, who banged his elbow last night, will get the day off today. Jose Reyes will start at second base and bat seventh.
- This is the final regular season meeting between the Mets and Rockies. The Rockies have already won the season series, holding a 5-1 advantage entering today’s game.
- This is the final game of the Mets’ 10 game road trip. The Mets are just 3-6 over the first nine games of the trip.
