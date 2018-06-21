Barry Trotz named head coach of Islanders

Barry Trotz will become the next head coach of the New York Islanders, the team announced on Thursday.

Official word from the team came just hours after reports began to surface that Trotz to the Islanders was an all but done deal. Terms of the deal were not announced, but reports indicate Trotz’s contract is five years and worth at least $4 million.

No one is expecting Lou Lamoriello to confirm anything…but word here in DAL is a five-year deal for Trotz at least $4M per year. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 21, 2018

“Barry brings to the New York Islanders franchise a tremendous amount of knowledge, experience and success,” Islanders president and general manager Lou Lamoriello said in a statement. “He is and has been one of the top coaches in the National Hockey League. I am excited to have the opportunity to work with him.”

Trotz spent the previous four seasons as head coach of the Washington Capitals, leading them to back-to-back President’s Trophy seasons in 2016-17 and 2017-18 and led the Caps to their first Stanley Cup Championship this past season.

Despite that, the Capitals would not meet Trotz’s contract demands for an extension and Trotz resigned as coach on Monday. Lamoriello and Trotz reportedly met earlier in the week in New Jersey to discuss coaching the Islanders.

Lou Lamoriello ideally wanted a new coach before the #NHLDraft. He moved swiftly and precisely to land Barry Trotz. — Jon Lane (@JonLaneNHL) June 21, 2018

Trotz began his NHL coaching career in Nashville where was behind the bench from 1998 to 2014 before heading to the nation’s capital to coach the Capitals. Trotz holds a 762-568-60-134 career record behind the bench and ranks fifth in NHL history in wins and games coached (1,524).

The hiring of Barry Trotz is just the latest major shakeup for an Islanders franchise that has not seen very many in recent years. Ownership brought in Lamoriello in May as president of hockey operations and gave the hall of fame executive full autonomy to make hockey decisions.

Lamoriello proceeded to oust longtime general manager Garth Snow and take over the role himself, as well as relieve Doug Weight of his coaching duties.