Darryl Sutter said he is no longer going to be an NHL coach

Darryl Sutter, who won the Stanley Cup twice as coach of the Los Angeles Kings, said he no longer going to be an NHL coach.

Asked if he would consider the coaching opening with the Washington Capitals that became available when Barry Trotz resigned Monday, Sutter said, “No way. I’d be too far away from the grandkids.”

Sutter’s NHL career began in 1979 as a rookie forward with the Chicago Blackhawks. He played eight seasons with Chicago before becoming its coach in 1992.

He coached 17 seasons for the Blackhawks, San Jose Sharks, Calgary Flames and Los Angeles Kings, and won the Stanley Cup with the Kings in 2012 and 2014. He ranks 14th in NHL wins with a record of 634-467-83 with 101 ties in 1,285 games.

Sutter, who was fired by the Kings on April 10, 2017, told Sportsnet he would have considered coaching the Flames, who had an opening before they hired Bill Peters on April 23 to replace Glen Gulutzan. Sutter has a farm in his native Viking, Alberta.

“I would have listened for sure,” Sutter said. “Brad [Treliving, Flames general manager] made a great choice in Bill.”

After talking with his family, Sutter said he decided he would no longer pursue NHL coaching positions. ,

“I love my schedule now,” he said. “That’s the best way to put it. I enjoy watching the game on TV and I pull for certain players and I’m totally at peace with not coaching.”

Sutter, one of six brothers who played in the NHL, was selected by Chicago in the 11th round (No. 179) of the 1978 NHL Draft. He had 279 points (161 goals, 118 assists) in 406 NHL games with Chicago.

“Quite honest, I like watching the kids [play hockey] around town in Viking,” he said. “I really like that. It’s a good life. I’m happy.”