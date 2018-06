Deandre Ayton was given the prestigious honor of being the first player selected in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Ayton became the eighth straight freshman to be drafted No. 1 overall — further adding to the “one-and-done” debate.

He’ll join a few other young stars on the Phoenix Suns, and will also earn a solid payday from being the top pick.

Not only that, Ayton is also dating a beautiful woman, Anissa Evans. Check out some photos of her below.

It’s pretty good to be Deandre.