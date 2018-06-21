Drew Doughty Named to 2017-18 First All-Star Team

NHL MVP Taylor Hall of the New Jersey Devils, voted to his first career berth on the First All-Star Team, heads the list of players on the 2017-18 National Hockey League postseason All-Star Teams. Hall, who received the Hart Trophy as the League’s most valuable player at the 2018 NHL Awards, posted a career-high 93 points in propelling the Devils to a 27-point improvement in the standings and their first playoff appearance since 2011-12.

Joining Hall on the First Team are three other first-time members of the top echelon: defenseman Victor Hedman and right wing Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning, and goaltender Pekka Rinne of the Nashville Predators. The other two members of the 2017-18 squad are repeat selections: center Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers earns a place for the second consecutive season, while defenseman Drew Doughty of the Los Angeles Kings returns to the First Team for the first time since 2015-16.

Among those voted to the Second Team is Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban, who garnered his third postseason All-Star berth after capturing First Team honors in 2012-13 and 2014-15.

The other five players voted to the Second Team are making their first career appearance on an NHL postseason All-Star Team: right wing Blake Wheeler and goaltender Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets, left wing Claude Giroux of the Philadelphia Flyers, defenseman Seth Jones of the Columbus Blue Jackets, and center Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche.

Voting for the All-Star Team is conducted among representatives of the Professional Hockey Writers Association at the end of the regular season.