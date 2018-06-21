Final 2018 NBA Mock Draft

So many rumors swirl two days before every NBA Draft and this year is no exception. It’s a pretty safe bet saying that the Phoenix Suns will draft DeAndre Ayton with the first pick.
Therefore, it’s safe to say the draft begins with the Sacramento Kings at No. 2 on Thursday. Since day one, I’ve been really high on Luka Doncic, so it’s difficult for me to fathom Vlade Divac passing up on a prospect that fits the modern NBA game so well over a big man in Marvin Bagley or injury-prone Michael Porter.
If Divac has full control in making the selection at No. 2, I’m confident that he will draft Doncic. If someone else has the final say, than I can definitely see it being Bagley or Porter, which would be a mistake for the organization.
Another interesting thing to take note of is ESPN’s Jonathan Givony consistently spreading a negative narrative on the Sacramento Kings. I’ll say this; it’s extremely unprofessional and unnecessary. He was wrong on multiple occasions in his reporting and when local media members asked him to clarify, Givony blamed the source.
I also just released my Big Board, where I rank 30 of the best prospects in the 2018 class. It’s much different than my Mock Draft. You can check it out here:
Finally, I wish every team the best, and hope they make the best decision for their organization. I am only providing the first round in this final mock draft.
1: DeAndre Ayton/Phoenix
2: Luka Doncic/Sacramento
3: Trae Young/Atlanta
4: Marvin Bagley/Memphis
5: Jaren Jackson/Dallas
6: Mohamed Bamba/Orlando
7: Michael Porter/Chicago
8: Wendell Carter/Cleveland
9: Mikal Bridges/New York
10: Miles Bridges/Philadelphia
11: Collin Sexton/Charlotte
12: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander/Clippers
13: Robert Williams/Clippers
14: Kevin Knox/Nuggets
15: Lonnie Walker/Washington
16: Zhaire Smith/Phoenix
17: Troy Brown/Milwaukee
18: Donte DiVincenzo/San Antonio
19: Chandler Hutchison/Atlanta
20: Kevin Huerter/Minnesota
21: Mitchell Robinson/Utah
22: Omari Spellman/Chicago
23: Keita Bates-Diop/Indiana
24: Landry Shamet/Portland
25: Jacob Evans/Lakers
26: Elie Okobo/Philadelphia
27: Shake Milton/Boston
28: Grayson Allen/Golden State
29: De’Anthony Melton/Brooklyn
30: Anfernee Simons/Atlanta
What did you think of my final 1st round mock draft? Did you agree or disagree? Join the conversation!
