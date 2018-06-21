Islanders to play additional eight games at Nassau Coliseum this season

The Islanders will play an additional eight games at Nassau Coliseum, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on a busy Thursday afternoon.

The renovated Nassau Coliseum was already scheduled to host 12 games this season for the Islanders as the team begins its migration back to Long Island. Thursday’s news adds an additional eight regular season games due to a high demand for the previously scheduled games, a news release from Governor Cuomo’s office said.

A total of 68 regular and preseason games will be played at the Nassau Coliseum over the next three years before the Islanders move into their new arena at Belmont.

“We’re bringing the Islanders home to Long Island and to the fans who have supported their team for decades,” Governor Cuomo said in a statement. “Until the grand opening of their new state-of-the-art arena at Belmont Park, the Islanders will reunite with their fans at Nassau Coliseum and build momentum for a long-awaited homecoming.”

The Islanders first home game on Long Island will take place against the Columbus Blue Jackets on December 1 and the team will play 20 of its final 30 home games on Long Island.

The Islanders also have a preseason game scheduled for September 16 against the Philadelphia Flyers.