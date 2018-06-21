Lionel Messi blasted for not shaking hands with Croatian players after loss

Argentine star striker Lionel Messi has still yet to score in World Cup play, and it’s clearly taking a toll on him.
Messi had some quality chances in Thursday’s 3-0 loss to Croatia, but he could not find the back of the net. He was visibly frustrated as the match wore on, which was evident in his body language and facial expressions.
Not only that, he didn’t even shake hands with his opponents after the loss. Soccer fans took notice of it, and they voiced their opinions on Twitter afterward.
Argentina are now on the outside looking in, as it relates to advancing to the Round of 16, and Messi — playing in what will likely be his final World Cup — is not happy about it.
Comments