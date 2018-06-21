Lionel Messi blasted for not shaking hands with Croatian players after loss

Argentine star striker Lionel Messi has still yet to score in World Cup play, and it’s clearly taking a toll on him.

Messi had some quality chances in Thursday’s 3-0 loss to Croatia, but he could not find the back of the net. He was visibly frustrated as the match wore on, which was evident in his body language and facial expressions.

Not only that, he didn’t even shake hands with his opponents after the loss. Soccer fans took notice of it, and they voiced their opinions on Twitter afterward.

Lionel Messi didn’t shake hands after the match, acted like a poor sport, and didn’t create anything. Argentina played as poorly as Portugal did vs Morocco… but Ronaldo made his chances count!#WorldCup2018 — RedPilled🐸 (@JustinParranto) June 21, 2018

Messi walking straight off, no hand shakes, nothing to the fans… fastest he’s moved all game. World’s second best — James Bedding (@JBedding) June 21, 2018

Lionel Messi just walked straight off the pitch at full time. Didn’t shake hands, didn’t apologise to fans for that display.. poor #WorldCup #ARGCRO — a l e x (@alexfrombarnet) June 21, 2018

Messi is such a sore loser, sulky baby. Won't shake anyone's hand and hides in the dressing room, where he can blames his teammates. #WorldCup #ARG — Aakanksha sharma (@sharma_ak) June 21, 2018

Argentina are now on the outside looking in, as it relates to advancing to the Round of 16, and Messi — playing in what will likely be his final World Cup — is not happy about it.