A magician at the NHL Awards Show had one job on Wednesday night, but he failed miserably at it.

The magician was supposed to have his 30 seconds of fame, as he was set to reveal Anze Kopitar as the winner of the Selke Trophy during the show, but he botched the trick — badly.

Kopitar, however, bailed him out by just getting up and putting an end to the awkward sequence of events.

Oh my god the magician screwed up and then got snubbed by Kopitar 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/gt8BGhFPus — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) June 21, 2018

Better luck next time.