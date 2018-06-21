Oilers Release Their 2018-19 Regular Season Schedule

The Oilers will be back in action on Saturday, October 6th when they take on the New Jersey Devils in Sweden. The team will also open its home slate on Thursday, October 18th against the Boston Bruins. But you already knew all of that.

What you didn’t know was when the Oilers would be playing their other 80 games. Now, we have that information. As part of their schedule release show on NHL Network this afternoon, the NHL made the Edmonton Oilers 2018-19 slate public.

You can view the whole schedule here.

The Highlights:

The Oilers will open the season in Sweden, then make a stop over on the east coast before heading back home to Edmonton. After playing the Devils, the Oilers will hop the pond and pay a visit to historic Boston to take on the Bruins on Thursday, October 11th.

Following Boston, the club will make stops in New York (Rangers) and Winnipeg before returning home to open against the Bruins on the 18th.

The club will play the Stanley Cup Champion Washington Capitals twice, hosting them on October 25th and visiting D.C. on November 5th. Crosby Vs. McDavid will come to Edmonton on October 23rd, while the two will meet in Pittsburgh on February 13th.

Some other key dates include Toronto’s visit to town on March 9th, Montreal’s visit on November 13th, Taylor Hall’s third game back in town on March 13th and the defending Western Conference Champion Vegas Golden Knights’ visits, which come on November 18th and December 1st.

McDavid’s third visit to his hometown of Toronto will come on February 27th.

A Few Tidbits:

The Oilers will make five eastern road trips this season, with their last trip coming from February 25th through the 4th of March. Their longest home stands will be a pair of five game stints, coming December 18-31 and March 21-30. Their longest roadie will come from February 25th – March 4th, with stops in Nashville, Toronto, Ottawa, Columbus and Buffalo.

The regular season ends on April 6th, when the Oilers take on the Calgary Flames in Calgary.

The thing that really sticks out to me? Edmonton has an early road trip and some very tough opponents in the month of October. For the second straight year, it won’t be an easy start for this team. They’ll need to be better prepared than they were a year ago in order to avoid a similiar fate.

So, the countdown is on to October 6th!