Last Night: Twins 4, Red Sox 1 – The Twins got homers from Robbie Grossman and Max Kepler as the Eds were given the night off. Lance Lynn walked a tightrope, but managed to earn a victory. Winner!

Zone Coverage: ASK BW (6/22): MPR Raccoon, Free Agents & All Stars – Brandon Warne answers some Twitter questions, which is a level of bravery not matched by many local writers.