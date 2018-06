Trae Young is about to embark on the most important experience of his life to date, and he’s all suited up for it — so to speak.

The thing is that he’s taking a page out of Draymond Green’s book, and electing not to rock pants for the big affair.

Young was seen on NBA draft night rocking a suit jacket with shorts, as you can see below.

alright yeah Trae Young is going to Cleveland pic.twitter.com/EY5FpGZNjC — sreekar (@sreekyshooter) June 21, 2018

Better suit: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's floral print or Trae Young's with shorts? pic.twitter.com/br9OYuHSlQ — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 21, 2018

Twitter users had a field day about it.

I worked for UPS as a seasonal runner and I can safely say Trae Young looks like he's about to fend off a dog — Riley (@HeyRiles) June 21, 2018

And Trae Young for having a "short" career. — Daddy Jaylen Brown (@4everGreen17) June 21, 2018

Knicks gonna end up with short shorts suit Trae Young, right? — rubens (@rubensborges) June 21, 2018

Quite the look.