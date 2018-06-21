Watch Luka Modric dagger Argentina with ridiculous goal

Real Madrid star Luka Modric is one of two prolific scorers on Croatia’s squad — along with Mario Mandzukic — and he showed up in a big way on Thursday.

Croatia was looking to take a stranglehold on Group D in the match against Argentina, and it did exactly that, thanks, in part, to Modric.

In the 80th minute of the match, Modric dribbled around to get himself some space, and he then blasted an absolute rocket into the corner of the net, beating Willy Caballero.

What a superb goal by Luka Modric#ARGCRO pic.twitter.com/pnfMWv6xHq — Aditya bhardwaj (@Adityathakur07) June 21, 2018

That goal served as the dagger, giving Croatia a 2-0 lead.