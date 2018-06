Friday’s Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

Round 14

Port Adelaide Power vs. Melbourne Demons — Fox Soccer Plus, 5:30 a.m.

Basketball

Big 3

Week 1, Toyota Center, Houston, TX

Ghost Ballers vs. 3 Headed Monsters — Facebook, 6:30 p.m.

Killer 3s vs. 3’s Company — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

Power vs. Ball Hogs — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

Trilogy vs. Tri-State — FS1, 9:30 p.m.

Boxing

Showtime Boxing, Masonic Temple, Detroit, MI

Vacant IBF/WBA Worlds Female Middleweight Title

Claressa Shields vs. Hanna Gabriels — Showtime, 10 p.m.

CFL

Week 2

Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Montreal Alouettes — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Edmonton Eskimos — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/ESPN+, 10 p.m.

College Baseball

NCAA College World Series, TD Ameritrade Park Omaha, Omaha, NE

National Semifinals

Oregon State vs. Mississippi State — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Florida vs. Arkansas — ESPN, 8 p.m.

College Football

BYU Media Days

State of the Program — BYUtv, 11 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Lavell’s Coaching Tree — BYUtv, 2 p.m.

Cougars in the NFL — BYUtv, 4 p.m.

FIFA World Cup

Group E, Saint Petersburg Stadium, St. Petersburg, Russia

Brazil vs. Costa Rica — Telemundo, 7:30 a.m./FS1, 8 a.m.

Group D, Volgograd Arena, Volgograd, Russia

Nigeria vs. Iceland — Telemundo, 10:30 a.m./Fox, 11 a.m.

Group E, Kaliningrad Stadium, Kaliningrad, Russia

Serbia vs. Switzerland — Telemundo, 1:30 p.m./Fox, 2 p.m.

FIFA World Cup Preview Show — FS1, 6:30 a.m.

Hoy en la Copa Mundial — Telemundo, 7 a.m.

FIFA World Cup Live — FS1, 7 a.m.

Univision Deportes Fútbol Club: Edición Mundialista — Univision Deportes, 7 a.m.

Fútbol Central — Univision Deportes, 9:50 a.m.

Un neuvo dia en la Copa Mundial — Telemundo, 10 a.m.

FIFA World Cup Today — Fox, 10 a.m.

Fútbol Central — Univision Deportes, 12:50 p.m.

Un neuvo dia en la Copa Mundial — Telemundo, 1 p.m.

FIFA World Cup Today — Fox, 1 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo: Edición Mundialista — Univision Deportes, 3:50 p.m.

Hoy en la Copa Mundial — Telemundo, 4 p.m.

FIFA World Cup Today — FS1, 4 p.m.

ESPN FC: Russia Tonight — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

The Xtra: Russia — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Phenoms: Creators — FS1, 7 p.m.

Viva el Mundial y Más — Telemundo, 7 p.m.

Univision Deportes Fútbol Club: Edición Mundialista — Univision Deportes, 7 p.m.

República Mundialista — Univision Deportes, 10 p.m.

FIFA World Cup Tonight — FS1,10:30 p.m.

FIFA World Cup Tonight — Fox, midnight

Contacto Deportivo: Edición Mundialista — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Formula 1

Grand Prix de France, Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, France

Practice 1 — ESPNU, 5:55 a.m.

Practice 2 — ESPNU, 9:55 a.m. (same day coverage)

Golf

European Tour

BMW International Open, Gut Larchenhof Golf Club, Pulheim, Germany

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 5:30 a.m.

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 9:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Champions

American Family Insurance Championship, University Ridge Golf Course, Madison, WI

1st Round — Golf Channel, 12:30 p.m.

PGA Tour

Greater Hartford Open, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, CT

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 3:30 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

LPGA Tour

NW Arkansas Championship, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, AR

1st Round — Golf Channel, 6:30 p.m.

Asian Tour

Korea Open, Woo Jeong Hills Country Club, Cheonan, Republic of Korea

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 11 p.m.

Horse Racing

Royal Ascot, Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire, England, United Kingdom

Coronation Stakes and Commonwealth Cup — NBCSN, 8:30 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Legacy Fighting Alliance 43, Beaumont Civic Center, Beaumont TX

Middleweights

Brendan Allen vs. Larry Crowe — AXS TV, 9 p.m.

Hard Knocks Fighting 45: Best Fights — beIN Sports, 9 p.m.

MLB

American League

Oakland at Chicago White Sox — NBC Sports California/NBC Sports Chicago, 4 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland — Fox Sports Detroit/STO, 7 p.m.

New York Yankees at Tampa Bay — WPIX/Fox Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Boston — Root Sports/NESN, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox — NBC Sports California/NBC Sports Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston — Fox Sports Kansas City/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota — Fox Sports Southwest/Fox Sports North, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Anaheim — Sportsnet/Fox Sports West, 10 p.m.

National League

Arizona at Pittsburgh — Fox Sports Arizona/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati — WGN/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets — MLB Network/Spectrum SportsNet LA/SNY, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington — MLB Network/WCAU/MASN, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee — Fox Sports Midwest/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Miami at Colorado — Fox Sports Florida/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8:30 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco — Fox Sports San Diego/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10:15 p.m.

Interleague

Baltimore at Atlanta — MASN2/Fox Sports South, 7:30 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

The Rundown — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NASCAR

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Toyota/Save Mart 350, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, CA

Opening Practice — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

Final Practice — FS1, 5:30 p.m.

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Gateway 200, Gateway Motorsports Park, Madison, IL

Final Practice — FS2, 7:30 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub Weekend Edition — FS1, 7 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA Draft Cutdown — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.

The Starters: Draft Review — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA Draft 2018: Next Steps — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NHL

NHL Draft, American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

Round 1 — Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 7 p.m.

Round 1 — NBCSN, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Tonight: 2018 Draft Preview — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: 2018 Draft Round 1 Recap — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

Soccer

NWSL

Houston Dash vs. Portland Thorns — go90, 8:30 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7:30 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV), 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 11:45 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

High Noon — ESPN, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt— ESPN2, midnight

Tennis

ATP Tour

Gerry Weber Open, Halle, Germany/Eastbourne Invitational, Eastbourne, United Kingdom

Quarterfinals — Tennis Channnel, 6 a.m.

WTA Tour

Birmingham Classic, Edgbaston Priory Club, Birmingham, United Kingdom

Round of 16 — beIN Sports, 6:30 a.m.

Track & Field

IAAF World Challenge, Central Deportivo Municipal Maratalaz, Madrid, Spain

Finals — Olympic Channel, 1:30 p.m.

USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships, Drake Stadium, Des Moines, IA

Day Two — NBCSN, 11 p.m. (same day coverage)

WNBA

New York Liberty at Las Vegas Aces — ESPN2, 10 p.m.