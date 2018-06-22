Livest Dog at UFC Singapore: Song Yadong

Name: Song Yadong

Opponent: Felipe Arantes

Odds: +110 (bet $100 to win $110)

Sometimes it’s difficult to get a good read on most Asian MMA prospects because the UFC tends to only book them on Asian cards. If they had spread the wealth and allowed Song Yadong to fight on a Vegas card or something of that nature, you may see this line in a much different light.

Yadong is probably the most physically gifted fighter to come out of Eastern Asia. He is huge for his 145lb weight class and makes it very difficult on opponents who are smaller than him. Yet somehow he’s still an underdog against a former 135er who loves to grapple in Felipe Arantes. I can’t see Arantes getting him down and as a result, I think this is far from a pick’em.

2018 Totals

Record: 9-8

Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): $649

Return on Investment: 39%