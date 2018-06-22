Lonnie Walker's hair caused funny hat fail on draft night

Miami Hurricanes product Lonnie Walker was selected by the Spurs with the 18th overall pick of the 2018 NBA Draft, but he ran into some technical difficulties at the podium.
Walker, who is known for his unique hairstyle — which some refer to as a “pineapple” — clearly is not the perfect candidate to wear a cap.
So when he put one on after shaking hands with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver — well, let’s just say it didn’t go well, and made for a funny photo.
In case you haven’t seen Walker’s hair in the past, here are some photos of the unique look.
Well, at least Walker can say his hairstyle is his signature look, and no one else has it. He has that going for him.
