The HOVG Podcast: Mike Reiss

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou “Bitch McNuggets” Olsen are joined by Mike Reiss.
The four-time Emmy Award-winning writer and producer of “The Simpsons” talks to the boys about his new book, pretends to be interested when Shawn and Lou share their favorite episodes, goes behind-the-scenes of the iconic “Homer at the Bat” episode, grades Ted Cruz’s impressions of everyone’s favorite TV family and imagines a dark, gritty re-boot of “Alf”.
And as a bonus…hear all about that time Lou was served a full “meal” of toast!
SHOW NOTES:
Mike Reiss Interview: Jokes In Vast Quantities
‘Homer at the Bat’: Why Hall of Fame is honoring ‘The Simpsons’
25 years after ‘Homer at the Bat,’ Homer Simpson is now a member of the Baseball Hall of Fame
Everything there is to know about ALF
MIKE’S BOOKS
- Springfield Confidential: Jokes, Secrets, and Outright Lies from a Lifetime Writing for The Simpsons
- Santa’s Eleven Months Off
- The Boy Who Looked Like Lincoln
