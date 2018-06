Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has five Super Bowl rings, which is more than any other player at his position has ever garnered.

The title wins are impressive, but his vocals are almost as strong, which we recently learned.

Brady recently hit up a U2 concert at TD Garden, and he provided some backup vocals for Bono, in a sense.

TIL Tom Brady is a fan of @U2 🎶 (via TomBrady/IG) pic.twitter.com/RGfIfDfc1e — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 22, 2018

Tom Brady's Instagram story last night. Imagine seeing him scream U2 in to his phone live? What a world. This guy has beaten your favorite football team a thousand times haha pic.twitter.com/hosnGeOraZ — John Bon Voci (@johnjvoci) June 22, 2018

Not bad, TB12.