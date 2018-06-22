UFC Legend Lyoto Machida Signs With Bellator

May 12, 2018; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil; Vitor Belfort (red gloves) fights Lyoto Machida (blue gloves) during UFC 224 at Jeunesse Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

Another UFC legend has jumped ship to Bellator. Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, Lyoto ‘The Dragon’ Machida has verbally agreed to a multi-fight deal with the UFC’s top competitor, ESPN’s Ariel Helwani reports.

While you would think that the 40-year-old Machida is on the downside of his career (and you’d probably be correct), he is on a two-fight win streak. He also leaves on a very high note, scoring an impressive (and classic Machida) front kick KO of Vitor Belfort last month at UFC 224.

He’ll enter a Bellator cage with a 24-8 record, 16-8 in the UFC octagon. No word yet on when his first fight will be, as the promotion hasn’t even officially announced his signing yet.