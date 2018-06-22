MMA Manifesto

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women's Flyweights: Jun 22/18

May 27, 2018; Liverpool, United Kingdom; Gillian Robertson (red gloves) fights Molly McCann (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Echo Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Women’s Flyweights 

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is previous ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last  UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 2 Valentina Shevchenko 89.5
2 2 1 Nicco Montano 55
3 3 15 Paige VanZant 51
4 8 16 Gillian Robertson 47.5
5 4 Joanne Calderwood 38
6 5 4 Alexis Davis 36.5
7 6 12 Ashlee Evans-Smith 28.5
8 7 7 Liz Carmouche 25.5
9 8 Montana De La Rosa 25
9 8 Rachael Ostovich 25
11 12 10 Jessica Rose-Clark 24.5
12 13 14 Mara Romero Borella 22.5
12 13 Shana Dobson 22.5
14 8 5 Lauren Murphy 22
15 15 6 Katlyn Chookagian 18
16 16 11 Jessica Eye 12
17 17 Ji Yeon Kim 10
17 17 Lauren Mueller 10
17 NR 3 Sijara Eubanks 10
20 NR 13 Andrea Lee 5
21 20 8 Barb Honchak 0
21 20 Emily Whitmire 0
21 20 Kalindra Faria 0
21 20 Melinda Fabian 0
21 NR Molly McCann 0
21 20 Priscila Cachoeira 0
21 20 9 Roxanne Modafferi 0
21 NR Veronica Macedo 0

 

Check back Monday for our women’s strawweight rankings

