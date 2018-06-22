Vlade Divac calls Kings a 'superteam,' which is hilarious (VIDEO)

Superteams have dominated the NBA over the past decade, as they essentially began when LeBron James took his talents to South Beach and teamed up with Dwyane Wade on the Heat.

The Warriors and Rockets are the two current superteams in the league, but it’s possible that the Lakers will become one, if LeBron James and/or Paul George and Kawhi Leonard join him in Los Angeles.

But don’t tell that to Kings general manager, who, for some reason, seems to believe his squad is a superteam.

Check out what he had to say on Friday.

“I think it’s a super team, just young.” pic.twitter.com/Hcl9jcuBXN — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) June 22, 2018

No…just no.