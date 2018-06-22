Watch Aaron Donald bench press nearly 500 lbs with ease

Rams All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald was named Defensive Player of the Year last season, and he doesn’t show signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Donald has apparently been hitting the weights during the offseason, even though he’s been holding out on his contract, and elected not to report to OTAs.

A video has recently surfaced, showing Donald bench pressing 495 pounds, which he did fairly easily. Check it out below.

Donald — who weighs 284 pounds — is ridiculously strong, which is evidenced by his strength training, as well as his dominance on the field.