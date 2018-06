Brazil have been underwhelming during World Cup play so far, as all they could come up with was a draw in their first match.

The second one didn’t go much better, with Brazil held scoreless with Costa Rica through 89 minutes of play.

But the 90th minute of the match saw them finally break through, with Philippe Coutinho finding the back of the net.

And Brazil’s manager, Tite, went absolutely nuts celebrating — so much so that he fell down on the pitch.

Tite caindo ao som de The Truth Untold pic.twitter.com/R2tnHmegUw — Tite Caindo Ao Som De (@TiteAoSomDe) June 22, 2018

What a display of emotion.