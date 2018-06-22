Watch Paulina Gretzky, Dustin Johnson get intimate on boat after US Open loss

Dustin Johnson came up just a few strokes short in the US Open last weekend, but he appears to be doing just fine in the days following the tournament.

Johnson was right in the mix on the final day of action on Sunday, and he finished the Open with a +3, just two back of Brooks Koepka, who won it all with a +1.

As for Johnson, though, he’s still the No. 1-ranked player in the world. And, most importantly, he gets to enjoy his time away from the golf course with the beautiful and talented Instagram sensation, Paulina Gretzky.

She posted a video of the two of them sharing a kiss on a boat in the wake of the Open loss, and it appears that he’s already rebounded.

Life for Johnson appears to be pretty good right now.