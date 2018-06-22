Your Weekend in Combat Sports

As always, programming is listed in EST

Friday June 22

8:00am: The Battle Muay Thai (YouTube)

2:30pm: A1 World Grand Prix: Algerie ($9.99 Fite.tv)

8:00pm: Fight To Win Pro 77 (FloGrappling)

9:00pm: Legacy Fighting Alliance 43 (AXS)

10:00pm: Claressa Shields vs. Hanna Gabriels/Christina Hammer vs. Tori Nelson (Showtime)

Saturday June 23

4:30am: UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs. Edwards Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)

4:30am: BOA Super 8 (FloGrappling)

5:00am: MAX Muay Thai (Facebook)

6:30am: OneFC Pinnacle of Power Prelims (Facebook)

8:00am: UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs. Edwards (UFC Fight Pass)

8:00am: 2018 NAWE Nationals (FloWrestling)

8:30am: OneFC Pinnacle of Power (OneFC App)

12:30pm: Enfusion Live 69 ($9.99 Fite.tv)

1:00pm: King of Kings Summer Special Edition ($4.99)

2:30pm: Martin Murray vs. Roberto Garcia/Ohara Davies vs. Paul Kamanga (ESPN+)

3:30pm: Extreme Fighting Championship Worldwide 71 (EFCWorldwide.tv)

7:00pm: Michel Marcano vs. Miguel Roman/Diana Laura Fernandez vs. Olga Julio (Televisa)

7:00pm: 2018 Final X: Lehigh (FloWrestling)

7:00pm: Spartyka Fight League 34 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

8:00pm: Juan Carlos Salgado vs. Vergil Ortiz/Hector Tanajara vs. Roger Gutierrez (ESPN2)

9:00pm: Mountain Force MMA 3 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

10:00pm: Bare Knuckle Fight Club 4 ($9.99 Fite.tv)

11:00pm: Jonathan Victor Barros vs. Miguel Berchelt/Elvis Torres vs. Ricardo Nunez (ESPN+)

Sunday June 24

8:00am: 2018 NAWE Nationals (FloWrestling)

10:00am: SuperfightSeries VI ($14.99 Fite.tv)

8:00pm: Eddie Bravo Invitational 16 (UFC Fight Pass)

Top-10 Viewing Options: A man peeled to the television over the next couple days while snuggling his Phil Kessel doll attempts to distract himself from the horror of NHL trade season.

1. Claressa Shields vs. Hanna Gabriels/Christina Hammer vs. Tori Nelson: Showtime is clearly setting up a Shields vs. Hammer unification bout, and I’m damned happy to see that. That’ll be the biggest women’s boxing match in ages.

2. Jonathan Victor Barros vs. Miguel Berchelt/Elvis Torres vs. Ricardo Nunez: Ugh, Berchelt should be facing, at least, a mandatory, not a figher who hasn’t had a win in a year and a half.

3. UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs. Edwards: If this wasn’t at 8:00 am, it’d be higher.

4. Eddie Bravo Invitational 16: A.K.A. Bia Mesquita’s soon-to-be highlight reel.

5. OneFC Pinnacle of Power: Get the damned OneFC app, it’s free! And this is an awesome card.

6. Fight To Win Pro 77: Couple title fights here and a solid lineup. Missed u bb.

7. Juan Carlos Salgado vs. Vergil Ortiz/Hector Tanajara vs. Roger Gutierrez: ESPN+ rules the weekend, but this is a bone for actual ESPN viewers.

8. Martin Murray vs. Roberto Garcia/Ohara Davies vs. Paul Kamanga: *sigh*, this was supposed to be Murray vs. Billy Joe Saunders, but alas, Billy Joe is out of another fight.

9. BOA Super 8: I’m a sucker for a one-night tourney, and BOA is putting some of the best grapplers in the world in it. DJ Jackson, James Brasco, and Craig Jones to name a few.

10. 2018 Final X: Lehigh: A damned pleasent surprise to see this pop up. An awesome wrestling card in the summer?? With guys like J’Den Cox and Nick Gwiazdowski?! Hell yes.

4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.

KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI

5. OneFC Super Series Bout: Fabrice Fairtex Delannon vs. Petchmorrakot Wor. Sangprapai [OneFC: Pinnacle of Power]

4. Lightweight Bout: Jonay Risco (56-12-1) vs. Ardalan Sheikholeslam [Enfusion Live 69]

3. Light Heavyweight Bout: Fred Sikking (48-27-1) vs. Michael Duut (42-10-1) [Enfusion Live 69]

2. Welterweight Bout: Karim Benmansour (48-8-2) vs. Yohan Lidon (95-38-1) [A1 World Grand Prix: Algerie]

1. Lightweight Bout: Mohamed Khamal (48-9-3) vs. Tayfun Ozcan (78-8-3) [Enfusion Live 69]

BOXING

5. WBC World Junior Lightweight Championship: Miguel Berchelt (c) (33-1) vs. Jonathan Victor Barros (41-5-1) [Max Boxing on ESPN+]

4. WBC FECARBOX Junior Lightweight Championship: Miguel Roman (c) (59-12) vs. Michel Marcano (17-0-1) [Televisa]

3. WBC/WBO World Female Middleweight Championship: Christina Hammer (c) (22-0) vs. Tori Nelson (17-1-3) [ShoBox]

2. Vacant IBF/WBA World Female Middleweight Championship: Claressa Shields (5-0) vs. Hanna Gabriels (18-1-1) [ShoBox]

1. WBC Silver Junior Lightweight Championship: Josh Taylor (c) (12-0) vs. Viktor Postol (29-1) [UK Channel 5 Boxing]

MMA

5. Bantamweight Bout: Louis Smolken (12-5) vs. Tycen Lynn (4-2) [Destiny Fight Night 5]

4. Light Heavyweight Bout: Ovince Saint Preux (22-11) vs. Tyson Pedro (7-1) [UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs. Edwards]

3. OneFC Women’s Strawweight Championship: Jingnan Xiong (c) (11-1) vs. Laura Balin (10-2) [OneFC: Pinnacle of Power]

2. OneFC Flyweight Unification Championship: Adriano Moraes (c) (17-2) vs. Geje Eustaquio (ic) (10-6) [OneFC: Pinnacle of Power]

1. Welterweight Bout: Donald Cerrone (33-10) vs. Leon Edwards (15-3) [UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs. Edwards]

GRAPPLING/WRESTLING

5. Heavyweight Bout: Adam Coon vs. Nick Gwiazdowski [2018 Final X: Lehigh]

4. 92kg Bout: J’Den Cox vs. Hayden Zillmer [2018 Final X: Lehigh]

3. EBI Combat Jiu Jitsu Welterweight Championship: Richie Martinez (c) vs. Bobby Emmons [Eddie Bravo Invitational 16]

2. EBI Female Bantamweight Championship Tournament [Eddie Bravo Invitational 16]

1. BOA Super 8 Tournament [BOA Super 8]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: A man who’s saving up for a kayak to get inside PNC Park tries to earn some cash towards his aquatic journey.

Best Fight of the Weekend: Donald Cerrone vs. Leon Edwards

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Adriano Moraes vs. Geje Eustaquio

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Christina Hammer over Tori Nelson

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: ShoBox

Upset of the Week: Donald Cerrone over Leon Edwards

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Miguel Berchelt vs. Jonathan Victor Barros