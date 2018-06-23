Luke Walton believes Lonzo Ball has taken a 'big step' in his offseason work

In a week filling up with news about where LiAngelo Ball could go during the aftermath of the 2018 NBA Draft, Lonzo Ball looks to be finding a groove into NBA life after his rookie campaign. One of Lonzo Ball’s weaknesses as he adjusted to the league was his overall strength in a grueling 82 game season. But, Luke Walton believes Ball is taking ‘big steps’ going into his second year.

“His commitment’s been there, which is all I really care about,” Walton said. “He’s been in the gym every day. Some of it’s on the court, but every day is in the weight room. That’s a big step for him.” “Zo certainly needed such full-fledged commitment to a summer regimen. The 20-year-old missed 30 games due to contact injuries as a rookie, and struggled to finish around the rim when he was healthy enough to play.”

Ball could be going through growing pains on a young team, to a contender if the Lakers play their cards right this offseason. Ball has also been involved in some drama that he fueled so his on the court improvements are good news.

Ball just shot 36% from the field this season, with his herky-jerky shooting form. Thus, it is wise for Ball to work on strength and getting to the rim as he works through those struggles from the perimeter.