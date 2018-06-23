Oilers Select Michael Kesselring 164th Overall

The Edmonton Oilers have selected a right-shot defender for the second time at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. The club selected Michael Kesselring of the USHL’s Des Moines Buccaneers with the 164th overall, the club’s 4th pick of the weekend.

Kesselring posted two points, both assists, in 12 USHL games this season. He joined the USHL after playing 38 High School games for New Hampton School. He posted 11-23-34 in those 38 games. Kesselring is committed to Merrimack College in Massachusetts.

*UPDATE*: Kesselring will not be attending Merrimack College. He was released from his National Letter of Intent as per Jack Michaels. Merrimack fired coach Mark Dennehy after the season, and he recruited Kesselring. He’ll play for De Moines in the USHL next season.

Kesselring isn’t the strongest skater, but he possesses good size, offensive ability and smarts. His defensive play absolutely needs some help, but this is a ‘draft-and-follow’ kind of prospect. He’ll go the college route and get more development time than a junior prospect.

His calling card is offense, but he needs to work on his defensive game and skating if he wants to make it to the highest level of professional hockey.